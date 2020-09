Polanco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians.

Polanco mostly stayed healthy during the abbreviated 60-game season, but like many Pittsburgh regulars, he saw his offensive production take a major step back in 2020. Unless manager Derek Shelton opts to use him off the bench in the season finale, Polanco will conclude the campaign with a .153 average and 37.6 percent strikeout rate, both of which were the worst marks of his career by far.