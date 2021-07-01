Polanco is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Brewers.
Polanco is 2-for-19 with two homers over his past seven appearances and finds himself on the bench for the second consecutive day. Ben Gamel will shift to right field while Ka'ai Tom starts in left.
