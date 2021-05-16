Polanco is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants.
Polanco has a modest four-game hit streak but will take a seat Sunday with southpaw Alex Wood on the mound for the Giants. Troy Stokes will start in right field for Pittsburgh in the series finale.
