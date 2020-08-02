Polanco is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Polanco is 1-for-14 with eight strikeouts through his first five games and will head to the bench with lefty Jon Lester on the mound for Chicago. Guillermo Heredia enters the lineup in right field Sunday for the Pirates.
