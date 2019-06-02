Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sitting for series finale

Polanco is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Brewers.

Polanco played all 13 innings of Saturday's loss and went 1-for-6 with a run scored, three strikeouts and a walk, so he'll head to the bench for the series finale. Melky Cabrera will start in right field and bat fifth Sunday in his absence.

