Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sitting Friday

Polanco is not starting Friday against the Marlins.

Polanco finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. He may continue to lose time going forward, as he's hit .182/.250/.273 with a 47.9 percent strikeout rate over his last 13 games. Bryan Reynolds starts in right field Friday, with Corey Dickerson in left.

