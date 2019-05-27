Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sitting Game 1

Polanco is not in the lineup for the first game of the Pirates' doubleheader Monday against the Reds, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Polanco will sit in favor of Melky Cabrera, even with right-hander Luis Castillo on the mound. The Pirates continue to give Polanco regular rest in his return from offseason shoulder surgery, and they can afford to do so with relatively strong performances from the bench bats of Cabrera and Bryan Reynolds. Polanco will likely return to the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader.