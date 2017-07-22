Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sitting out Saturday

Polanco (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.

Not only is Polanco out of the lineup, he's not even listed on the Pirates' official lineup as an option off the bench. Considering that Polanco left Friday's game with a hamstring strain, this is a concerning development. Furthermore, Steven Brault is listed on the lineup card, which could indicate that a roster move is coming. There figures to be more clarity on Polanco's situation as first pitch approaches Saturday.

