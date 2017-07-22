Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sitting out Saturday
Polanco (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.
Not only is Polanco out of the lineup, he's not even listed on the Pirates' official lineup as an option off the bench. Considering that Polanco left Friday's game with a hamstring strain, this is a concerning development. Furthermore, Steven Brault is listed on the lineup card, which could indicate that a roster move is coming. There figures to be more clarity on Polanco's situation as first pitch approaches Saturday.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Injury confirmed as hamstring strain•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hurts leg Friday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: July fireworks continue Monday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Stays hot Friday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Set for strong second half?•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hits bench versus lefty Sunday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...