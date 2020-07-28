Polanco isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.
Polanco made his return from the COVID-19 injured list Monday and went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in his first game back, but he'll be held out Tuesday. Cole Tucker will start in right field, batting eighth.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Plans to return next week•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Heads to COVID-19 IL•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Absent from workouts•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Looking good at practice•