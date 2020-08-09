Polanco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Though the Tigers are bringing a right-hander (Spencer Turnbull) to the hill in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Polanco will ride the pine for the second time in three days. Though the Pirates haven't said Polanco's absence is the result of any injury, he may be sitting as a precaution after he collided in the field with teammate Phillip Evans in Saturday's 11-5 loss. Polanco could also be getting a day off as a result of his season-long slump, as the outfielder has recorded just two hits while striking out in 45.5 percent of his plate appearances to date.