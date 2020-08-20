site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sitting Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Polanco is not starting Thursday against the Indians, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Polanco has started the past four games for the Pirates, going just 1-for-14 with a home run and seven strikeouts over that span. Cole Tucker is starting in right field in this one.
