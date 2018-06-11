Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Situated on bench Monday

Polanco is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Despite driving in three runs during Sunday's win over the Cubs, Polanco will retreat to the bench for Monday's series opener with a left-hander (Patrick Corbin) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Austin Meadows will start in right field and hit second in his stead.

