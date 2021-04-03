Polanco went 1-for-4 in a Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Cubs.
He has one hit and four strikeouts in eight at-bats through two games. Polanco, who collected only three hits in his final 26 spring at-bats, hasn't looked comfortable at the plate. He's 4-for-13 with four walks against Sunday starter Zach Davies.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hit parade continues Monday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Returns to lineup•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Away from team for birth of son•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Mashing at plate•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Goes deep in debut•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Never actually suffered fracture•