Polanco went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a walk Thursday against the Reds.

Polanco led off the second inning with a solo home run off Anthony DeSclafani, his second long ball of the season. He's struggled to get consistent at-bats early on, first sidelined by COVID-19 prior to missing the Pirates' contest against Detroit on Sunday with a rib injury. The hit was just Polanco's third in 37 plate appearances, and he's hitting .094/.189/.313 in that span.