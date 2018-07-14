Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Smacks 14th homer
Polanco went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI during Friday's tilt against the Brewers.
Polanco drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, followed by a solo homer to right field in the fourth. He's gone 7-for-26 over his last seven games at the dish, logging eight RBI and three homers over that span, so his power numbers are picking up of late. Over 83 games, he's slashing .234/.336/.472 with 49 RBI and a .808 OPS.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...