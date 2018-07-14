Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Smacks 14th homer

Polanco went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI during Friday's tilt against the Brewers.

Polanco drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, followed by a solo homer to right field in the fourth. He's gone 7-for-26 over his last seven games at the dish, logging eight RBI and three homers over that span, so his power numbers are picking up of late. Over 83 games, he's slashing .234/.336/.472 with 49 RBI and a .808 OPS.