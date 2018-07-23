Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Smacks 17th homer

Polanco went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Polanco slugged a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Pirates a two-run lead, and they never looked back, cruising to a 9-2 victory in the series finale. He's collected a base knock in nine of his last 10 games, logging five home runs and 11 RBI over that stretch. Polanco heads into Monday's series opener against Cleveland batting .237 with 42 extra-base hits and 54 RBI through 89 games this season.