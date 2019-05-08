Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Smashes first homer
Polanco went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 5-4 victory against the Rangers on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old, who missed nearly the entire first month of the season because of offseason shoulder surgery, hasn't seen much of his power return just yet. However, the home run, which was his first of the year, is certainly an encouraging sign. Polanco has three extra-base hits in his last four games. Overall, he is batting .273 with three RBI and five runs in 44 at-bats across 11 games this season.
