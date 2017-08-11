Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Snaps August slide Thursday
Polanco went 2-for-4 with a double against the Tigers on Thursday.
The two hits doubled his total for August. Prior to Thursday, Polanco had just two hits in his last 22 at-bats. He beat out an infield single -- after a challenge overturned the original out call -- showing that his chronically-injured left hamstring must be feeling alright.
