Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Starting rehab assignment
Polanco (shoulder) will begin his rehab assignment Sunday with Class A Bradenton, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazettereports.
Polanco underwent surgery in the offseason to repair his labrum and stabilize his shoulder after dislocating it on a slide at the end of last year. After he returns from his rehab assignment, he should be the everyday right fielder.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Plays seven innings•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Lands on IL•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Could play outfield next week•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Could play in spring games as DH•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Throwing will be next step•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Extends throwing distance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...