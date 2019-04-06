Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Starting rehab assignment

Polanco (shoulder) will begin his rehab assignment Sunday with Class A Bradenton, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazettereports.

Polanco underwent surgery in the offseason to repair his labrum and stabilize his shoulder after dislocating it on a slide at the end of last year. After he returns from his rehab assignment, he should be the everyday right fielder.

More News
Our Latest Stories