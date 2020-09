Polanco went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts against the Reds on Sunday, stranding six baserunners in a 3-2 win.

The outfielder is batting .150 with 46 strikeouts in 110 plate appearances. His all-or-nothing approach has led to five doubles and five homers in 15 overall hits, but a 92.6 mph average exit velocity hasn't meant much without consistent contact. It's certainly possible that offseason surgery and a bout with COVID-19 have limited Polanco's effectiveness.