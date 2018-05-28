Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Struggles at plate continue

Polanco went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday, lowering his batting average to .086 in his last 35 at-bats.

The right fielder has batted sixth and seventh, respectively, in the last two games after hitting second exclusively since April 11. Polanco's .732 OPS sits near its season low and he will likely lose playing time as part of Pittsburgh's current four-man outfield rotation -- something which could happen as soon as Monday.