Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Suffers injury on slide
Polanco exited the game with an apparent knee injury after sliding into second base, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Polanco managed to get up and walk off the field with some help from the team trainers following the play. The extent of his injury is unknown, but more news on his status should emerge in the near future.
