Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Surgery included additional work
Polanco's recent surgery included a procedure to repair torn labrum cartilage, 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh reports.
Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk noted that Polanco tore his labrum as a result of acute shoulder dislocation. "He's doing as expected and has a very long journey ahead of him, he's still in the very early states of this rehab process," Tomczyk said. Polanco is expected to miss between 7-to-9 months, but this disclosure could push the recovery time toward the high end.
