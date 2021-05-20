Polanco went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Cardinals.

He took Jack Flaherty deep in the fifth inning for a two-run blast to get the Bucs on the board, but they were already down 6-0 at that point. Polanco has found a rhythm at the plate, starting six of the last seven games and going 8-for-23 (.348), but his numbers on the season remain fairly modest as the 29-year-old is slashing .231/.314/.394 with four homers, four steals, 11 RBI and 12 runs through 32 contests.