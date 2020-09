Polanco went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer as the Pirates fell to the Indians 4-3 on Friday.

Polanco hit the only long ball of the evening as he took Carlos Carrasco deep to right to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Despite showcasing some power Friday, Polanco has struggled mightily at the plate, hitting .158/.220/.336 with seven home runs and 22 RBI in 49 games.