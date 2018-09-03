Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Swats two-run homer in win
Polanco went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's win over the Reds.
Polanco took Matt Harvey deep in the sixth inning to put the Pirates up 3-0. The two-run shot was the outfielder's second homer in the past three games and 23rd of the year, marking a new career-high for home runs in a season.
