Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Swats two-run homer in win

Polanco went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's win over the Reds.

Polanco took Matt Harvey deep in the sixth inning to put the Pirates up 3-0. The two-run shot was the outfielder's second homer in the past three games and 23rd of the year, marking a new career-high for home runs in a season.

