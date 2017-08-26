Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Swings again Saturday
Polanco (hamstring) took batting practice Saturday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
While it's good that Polanco has been able to practice hitting, there have been no signs of him increasing his level of activity. A timeframe for his eventual activation from the DL is unclear, as Polanco won't be rushed back to action. Until Polanco is in full health, Adam Frazier and Sean Rodriguez will share time in right field.
