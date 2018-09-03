Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Swipes 11th base

Polanco went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Braves.

Polanco continued to produce by swiping his 11th base of the season and second in three games. Though his performance has been inconsistent, the 26-year-old is finally delivering on his power-speed potential and has a 25-homer and 15-steal campaign within his reach.

More News
Our Latest Stories