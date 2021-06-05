Polanco went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in Friday's 9-2 win over Miami.
Polanco restored Pittsburgh's lead by plating Adam Frazier in the third inning. Through 172 plate appearances, Polanco is slashing a meager .212/.285/.364 this year. He's added five home runs, five stolen bases, 16 RBI and 16 runs scored in 45 games.
