Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Takes BP on Wednesday
Polanco (hamstring) took batting practice Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
It remains unclear when Polanco will come off the disabled list, but the team is hopeful that he'll be able to return this season, and being able to take batting practice is a step in the right direction. Adam Frazier, Sean Rodriguez and John Jaso have all spent time in right field since Polanco has been on the disabled list, and should continue doing so until he's ready to return.
