Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Takes seat Sunday
Polanco is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Polanco has started the last 11 games for the Pirates -- slashing .33/.422/.692 with three home runs -- so this is likely just a rest day for the right fielder. Austin Meadows will bat sixth and take over in right field for the Pirates on Sunday.
