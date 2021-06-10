Polanco isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Polanco had gone 1-for-11 with an RBI and three strikeouts across the last three games. Phillip Evans will shift to right field while Ka'ai Tom starts in left field.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Swipes bag in win•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Gets breather for Game 2•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Homers against Cubs•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Swats fourth homer•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sitting against lefty•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Makes first start in over a week•