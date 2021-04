Polanco is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates are stocking up on some extra right-handed bats to counter Padres lefty Blake Snell, so the lefty-hitting Polanco will head to the bench to open up a start in right field for Anthony Alford. Polanco has gotten off to a dismal start to the 2021 campaign, recording four hits while striking out 12 times in 29 at-bats.