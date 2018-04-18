Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Takes seat Wednesday

Polanco is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.

With a lefty (Kyle Freeland) on the mound for Colorado and the Pirates playing a day game after a night game, manager Clint Hurdle decided it was an ideal time to give Polanco a day off after nine consecutive starts. Adam Frazier will substitute in for Polanco in right field and bat leadoff.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories