Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Taking conservative approach with injury

Although Polanco (hamstring) took batting practice Wednesday, it remains unclear whether he'll return before the end of the season, Pirates Prospects reports.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Pirates take things slowly with the outfielder, restricting his availability to pinch-hitting duties even if he does come back. Polanco has missed time on three separate occasions due to the same hamstring injury in 2017. Given the team's tenuous postseason prospects, there's little reason to push the envelope.