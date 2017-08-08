Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Taking seat against left-hander

Polanco is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers.

Both Polanco and Josh Bell will be confined to the bench as manager Clint Hurdle inserts more right-handed bats in the lineup to counter Tigers southpaw Matthew Boyd. Jose Osuna will cover first base for Bell, while the recently acquired Sean Rodriguez starts in right field in place of Polanco.

