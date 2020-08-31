site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Tallies fifth homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Polanco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Brewers.
Polanco's solo shot off Brandon Woodruff gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the second inning. The outfielder now has five homers on the campaign, but continues to hit at an abysmal .120/.202/.347 clip.
