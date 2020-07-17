Polanco has tested positive for coronavirus, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
The positive test explains why Polanco had been absent from practice for the past few days. Given the timing of the test, it seems almost certain that the outfielder will miss at least a few games at the start of the regular season, though it's not yet clear exactly when he's expected back on the field. Guillermo Heredia and Jose Osuna are the top candidates to fill in for him in right field.
