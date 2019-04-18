Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Three games into Triple-A rehab

Polanco (shoulder) has appeared in three games since moving his rehab assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis last week, going 4-for-12 with two walks, four RBI and two steals in those contests.

Polanco has played all nine innings in right field in two of those contests while serving as a designated hitter in the other. According to Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Polanco is scheduled to play another nine innings in the field Thursday, with a return from the 10-day injured list perhaps coming soon thereafter.