Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Throwing out to 120 feet
Polanco (shoulder) has been throwing up to 120 feet without issues, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Polanco's 2019 campaign began with recovery from shoulder surgery and ended after 42 games due to persistent shoulder trouble. In between, he struggled to a .242/.301/.425 slash line. He's on track to have no restrictions heading into spring training, but it's far from guaranteed that his upcoming season will proceed smoothly. The Pirates expect to need to manage his shoulder throughout the year.
