Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Throwing will be next step

Polanco (shoulder) is expected to begin throwing from the outfield within the next week, John Perrotto of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He continues to progress from September shoulder surgery. Director of medicine Todd Tomczyk gave no timetable as to when Polanco might return, saying only that the 27-year-old will begin making throws from the outfield with the help of a relay man. Lonnie Chisenhall, Melky Cabrera and Pablo Cruz are the leading candidates to replace Polanco in right field for the season's first month or two.