Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Ties career high with 22nd homer
Polanco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Braves.
The streaky outfielder is dialed in at the moment, hitting .311 (14-for-45) over the last 11 games with three homers and nine RBI. Despite generally disappointing numbers this season, Polanco's already tied his previous career high with 22 home runs, and he's only 10 RBI shy of tying his previous best of 86 in that category as well, both marks set in 2016.
