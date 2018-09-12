Pirates' Gregory Polanco: To undergo shoulder surgery

Polanco (knee) is set to undergo surgery on his dislocated shoulder Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Initially, the Pirates believed that Polanco wouldn't require any sort of procedure after suffering shoulder and knee injuries during Friday's game against the Marlins. Following the diagnosis of a deep bone bruise on his left knee, the club announced that he would be sidelined for the rest of the season. More recently, a second opinion on his shoulder from Dr. David Altchek revealed that surgery was necessary to stabilize the shoulder. At this point in time, the Pirates declined to comment on a time frame until after that procedure has been completed.

More News
Our Latest Stories