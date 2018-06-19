Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Turnaround continues against Milwaukee
Polanco went 1-for-2 with a walk Monday against the Brewers.
He reached base six straight times from Sunday to Monday before striking out against southpaw Josh Hader. Polanco has run conservatively -- he's swiped just three bags in 2018 -- but attempted his first stolen base in a month Monday. He had the base stolen, but came off the bag after his slide and was ruled out after a replay challenge. Polanco seems to be trending upward at the plate and his aggressiveness on the bases shows that his hamstrings are feeling good.
