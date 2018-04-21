Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Two hits in Friday's loss
Polanco went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Phillies.
The Pirates as a team only managed six hits on the night, preventing Polanco from capitalizing on his first multi-hit game in over a week. The 26-year-old has been unlucky on balls in play so far, but he's walking at a career-high clip so far and could be poised for a breakout once his batting average begins to rise.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Looking for turnaround•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Batting average woes continue Sunday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Blasts two homers Thursday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Exceeding expectations in early going•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hits third home run•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...