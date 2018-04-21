Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Two hits in Friday's loss

Polanco went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Phillies.

The Pirates as a team only managed six hits on the night, preventing Polanco from capitalizing on his first multi-hit game in over a week. The 26-year-old has been unlucky on balls in play so far, but he's walking at a career-high clip so far and could be poised for a breakout once his batting average begins to rise.