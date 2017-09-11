Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Two out of three games ain't bad
The Pirates expect to give Polanco liberal breaks in play throughout the rest of September, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. "We were not anticipating playing him three days in a row anyway," manager Clint Hurdle said after Sunday's off day. "It was going to be two and a day for recovery. We anticipate him being back in there Monday."
Hurdle said that Polanco didn't re-injure his hamstring Saturday after he opted not to slide into second base on a close play. The outfielder was immediately lifted from the game. "It wasn't anything to do with his legs on the double," said Hurdle. "He doubted where the left fielder was, and he took things for granted and the left fielder made a play he wasn't aware of. That's why it went the way it did."
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Returns to starting lineup Friday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Activated from DL•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Could return Friday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Runs bases Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Expected to be activated next week•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...