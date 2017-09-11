Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Two out of three games ain't bad

The Pirates expect to give Polanco liberal breaks in play throughout the rest of September, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. "We were not anticipating playing him three days in a row anyway," manager Clint Hurdle said after Sunday's off day. "It was going to be two and a day for recovery. We anticipate him being back in there Monday."

Hurdle said that Polanco didn't re-injure his hamstring Saturday after he opted not to slide into second base on a close play. The outfielder was immediately lifted from the game. "It wasn't anything to do with his legs on the double," said Hurdle. "He doubted where the left fielder was, and he took things for granted and the left fielder made a play he wasn't aware of. That's why it went the way it did."