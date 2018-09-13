Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Undergoes successful surgery
Polanco underwent successful shoulder surgery Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Polanco went under the knife after a second opinion revealed his dislocated left shoulder would require surgery to stabilize. The shoulder injury was one of two season-ending injuries Polanco sustained sliding into second base last week, along with a deep bone bruise in his left knee. The Pirates have yet to provide a potential recovery timeline for the outfielder, though the club previously announced Polanco would need six-to-eight weeks to recover from his knee injury.
