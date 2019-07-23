Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Undergoing further evaluation
Polanco (shoulder) has traveled to New York to be evaluated by Dr. David Altcheck, the surgeon who performed his shoulder surgery in September of 2018, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Polanco was returned from his rehab assignment a week ago, and the Pirates still haven't gotten to the bottom of the outfielder's shoulder discomfort. More information on Polanco's status should become available following his appointment with Dr. Altcheck.
