Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Will start throwing in January

Polanco (shoulder) is on pace to begin a throwing program in January, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

General manager Neal Huntington noted last week that once Polanco resumes throwing again, the Pirates should have a better idea regarding a timeline for his return to game action. When Polanco underwent season-ending surgery on his left shoulder in mid-September, he was handed a rough timetable of 7-to-9 months, so it appears safe to pencil him in for a trip to the disabled list to begin 2019. Lonnie Chisenhall should be the leading candidate to fill in as the Pirates' primary right fielder while Polanco is sidelined, at least against right-handed pitching.