Polanco went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Brewers, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The right fielder, who sat out Tuesday's tilt, played in just his second game since coming back from COVID-19 and admitted his timing at the plate is off. "I feel good," Polanco said. "I feel healthy. But the timing is tough. The only way you get better for your timing is by playing, taking at-bats." Depending on how he feels Thursday, manager Derek Shelton said the 28-year-old will either DH or play right field Friday against the Cubs.